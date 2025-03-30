Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Drops By 49.3%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 120,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SINT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 69,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,635. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.63% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.