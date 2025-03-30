Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TVE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 57,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,097. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Institutional Trading of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 ( NYSE:TVE Free Report ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.