Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

