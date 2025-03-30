The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,807,955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $339,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TJX Companies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

