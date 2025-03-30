Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $379,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $666,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,634.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,779.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,733.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 22.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.