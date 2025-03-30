Biconomy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Biconomy has a market cap of $108.95 million and $3.14 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Biconomy has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,730.57 or 0.99679883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,320.40 or 0.99185678 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,845,290 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

