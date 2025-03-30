Vertcoin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.80 million and $6,899.03 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,996.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00104197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.01 or 0.00367502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.61 or 0.00262191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00020108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 71,679,272 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.