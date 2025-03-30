iExec RLC (RLC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.08 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00001474 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $99.08 million and $4.97 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00004602 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00003557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000022 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.24392225 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $5,355,890.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.