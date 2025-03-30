Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 772 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IJR opened at $104.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.