Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 30.8% in March

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 6,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,618. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

