Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 30.8% in March

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 6,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,618. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.17.
Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
