Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Down 31.2% in March

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTIW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 329,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,833. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

