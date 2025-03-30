New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. 2,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

