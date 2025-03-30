CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $192.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,410,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,465 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $192,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.