Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.58 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $3.58 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 811,354,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 811,339,403.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00495043 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
