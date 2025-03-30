Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $51,961.46

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $51,961.46 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00046946 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00005125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248,747.68 or 2.99709537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

