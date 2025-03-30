Augur (REP) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Augur (REP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $38,430.95 worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,730.57 or 0.99679883 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,320.40 or 0.99185678 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
