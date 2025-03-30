United Bank Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,156,000 after acquiring an additional 187,120 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,441,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,847,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,164,000 after buying an additional 282,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,366,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,266,000 after buying an additional 1,213,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average is $156.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $394.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

