Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and traded as low as $5.78. Rakuten Group shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 21,645 shares changing hands.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

