Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

