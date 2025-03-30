Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,530,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 69,594 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $282,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
