Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the February 28th total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Coppernico Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,348. Coppernico Metals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

