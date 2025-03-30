Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the February 28th total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Coppernico Metals Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,348. Coppernico Metals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01.
Coppernico Metals Company Profile
