China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,157,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 12,859,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 456.1 days.
China Life Insurance Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CILJF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.96. 2,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,437. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.
About China Life Insurance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Life Insurance
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.