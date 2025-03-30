Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,845,000 after purchasing an additional 207,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,271,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,631 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

