BitShares Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. BitShares has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $91,311.33 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

