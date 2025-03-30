FlatQube (QUBE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $81.12 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.0149852 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $50.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

