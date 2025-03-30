Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $11.36 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 205.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,503 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.2% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

