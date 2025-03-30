Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.37. Saipem shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Saipem Stock Performance

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

