Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Rheinmetall Trading Down 3.1 %

Rheinmetall Company Profile

OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.48. The company had a trading volume of 75,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.88. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $101.13 and a 12-month high of $318.37.

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading

