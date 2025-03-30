ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and traded as low as $14.84. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 119,120 shares trading hands.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1387 per share. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.