Van Elle (LON:VANL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.41 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.43). Van Elle shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 72,628 shares.

Van Elle Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

Get Van Elle alerts:

Van Elle (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Van Elle had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Van Elle Holdings plc will post 4.198895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings is the UK’s largest and most diverse specialist geotechnical engineering contractor. The Company provides a range of ground engineering techniques and services including ground investigation; general and specialist piling, rail geotechnical engineering, modular foundations and ground improvement and stabilisation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.