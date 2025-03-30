Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,856,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 4,042,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.
Sampo Oyj Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.35.
About Sampo Oyj
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sampo Oyj
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.