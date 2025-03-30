Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,856,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 4,042,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Sampo Oyj Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

