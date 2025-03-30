Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.77. 7,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

