Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.77. 7,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.31.
About Sinopharm Group
