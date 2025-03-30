Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in March

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SES Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $6.04 on Friday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SES has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered SES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

Further Reading

