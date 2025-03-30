Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

