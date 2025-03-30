TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $64.53 million and $3.72 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00023290 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003179 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00006457 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00005167 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000512 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001461 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 7,869,059,809 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
