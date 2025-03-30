Ontology (ONT) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Ontology has a market cap of $126.14 million and $5.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.64 or 0.02191346 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00007167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,697,857 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

