Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $620.75 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,138,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 638,603 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $620,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $922,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

