Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.84 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 31.10 ($0.40). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 30.95 ($0.40), with a volume of 362,468 shares changing hands.

Watkin Jones Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £80.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.52 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Watkin Jones had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watkin Jones Plc will post 2.9042225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Jones purchased 18,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £5,100.84 ($6,602.17). 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

