Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and traded as low as $46.42. Experian shares last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 98,749 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Experian Stock Up 1.5 %

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

