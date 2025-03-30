Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as high as C$2.58. Lithium X Energy shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares.

Lithium X Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.57.

Lithium X Energy Company Profile

Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.

