Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and traded as high as $22.15. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 5,574 shares trading hands.
Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.
Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.71%.
Getinge AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile
Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.
Featured Articles
