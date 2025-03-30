Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.33 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.68). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.64), with a volume of 8,336 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSW
Hostelworld Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hostelworld Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.