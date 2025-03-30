Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.33 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.68). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.64), with a volume of 8,336 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £191.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.70.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

