On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.81 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 248.50 ($3.22). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.95), with a volume of 291,896 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

On the Beach Group Price Performance

On the Beach Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £370.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Insider Activity at On the Beach Group

In related news, insider Shaun Morton purchased 765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £1,797.75 ($2,326.88). Corporate insiders own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

