U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
U.S. Global Investors stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a P/E ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.80.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154,836 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
