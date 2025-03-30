U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROWGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

U.S. Global Investors stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a P/E ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.80.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154,836 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

