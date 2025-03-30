Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Drops By 31.5%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Nippon Steel stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.80. Nippon Steel has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

