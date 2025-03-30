Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,194,791 shares.

Asiamet Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

