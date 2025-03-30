Head-To-Head Review: TerrAscend (TSNDF) and Its Competitors

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TerrAscend to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TerrAscend and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TerrAscend
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3.00
|TerrAscend Competitors
|318
|261
|605
|34
|2.29
As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 54.85%. Given TerrAscend’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares TerrAscend and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TerrAscend
|-23.95%
|-31.48%
|-11.40%
|TerrAscend Competitors
|-98.15%
|-2,439.03%
|-14.56%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares TerrAscend and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TerrAscend
|$317.33 million
|-$95.54 million
|-1.73
|TerrAscend Competitors
|$1.23 billion
|-$827,419.35
|6.84
TerrAscend’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
TerrAscend has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s peers have a beta of -19.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,060% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
TerrAscend beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
