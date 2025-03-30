HashAI Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, HashAI has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One HashAI token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashAI has a total market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $153,076.27 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.68 or 1.00175091 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,559.10 or 0.99781586 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. HashAI’s official message board is www.tiktok.com/@officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00027669 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $149,838.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

