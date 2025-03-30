Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 76.4% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 76.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00043469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

