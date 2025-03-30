Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 39,322 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,322 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $31,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.58 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.